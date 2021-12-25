STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

SA vs Ind: Ajinkya Rahane in 'good space' ahead of 1st Test, says Dravid

The Indian team will lock horns against South Africa in the 'Boxing Day' Test match as the three-match Test series kick starts in Centurion.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CENTURION: Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid said that batter Ajinkya Rahane is in good space ahead of the first Test match against South Africa on Sunday.

The Indian team will lock horns against South Africa in the 'Boxing Day' Test match as the three-match Test series kick starts in Centurion.

India's major concern in SA is likely going to be their batting as their middle-order batters like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are struggling to perform with the bat.

Rahane has lost his Test vice-captaincy recently and will be under pressure to perform if given a chance as Shreyas Iyer who made a Test ton on his debut in Kanpur is eyeing a place in playing elven.

"Conversation with Ajinkya Rahane has been very positive and very good. He has trained very good this week and practised really well. It's been no different to actually have any conversation with most of the players. He seems to be in a really good space," Dravid said while replying to ANI query in the virtual press conference on Saturday.

The Indian team beating Australia twice in a Test series in their backyard and taking an unbeatable 2-1 lead against England have raised the expectations from them to win their first Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation'.

"Hopefully, we keep improving as a Test team and keep getting better as a group. Virat's played a huge role in that. As a player and leader, he's been fantastic. Certainly looking forward to keep that carrying forward from him. He's one of those who really love Test cricket, hopefully, he has a great series. That will benefit the team as well," Dravid said.

On having no warm-up matches before the series, the coach added: "That's just the way things are at the moment. The kind of schedules we are working with, as with the COVID situation and bubbles, it's not always easy to get what you want. But the team have really responded well, we have really worked hard with the centre-wicket session."

The Test series between India and South Africa will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The updated schedule is as follows: First Test will take place from December 26-30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, at the Wanderers, Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane Rahul Dravid SA vs Ind Boxing Day
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp