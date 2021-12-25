STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
USA v Ireland one-day cricket match cancelled due to Covid

The match had to be cancelled because one of the umpires was tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 25th December 2021

Image of cricket stumps used for representational purpose

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The United States' one-day cricket international match with Ireland due to be played on Sunday has been cancelled because one of the umpires has Covid-19, USA Cricket said.

The positive case has left all four of the umpires unavailable for the first one-day international of the series in Florida as although the three other officials tested negative, they are considered close contacts.

USA Cricket said in a statement the second and third ODIs in the series, currently scheduled for December 28 and December 30, "will go ahead as planned, with an alternative match official group if required".

The USA and Ireland each won a T20 international in the opening two games of Ireland's tour.

