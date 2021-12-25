Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Confident Tamil Nadu aim to complete domestic double

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: No Tamil Nadu batter has crossed the 300-run mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. In a tournament where the top four run-scorers have made over 400 runs, Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, M Sharukh Khan and Baba Indrajith have scored 200 runs each and one of them is striking at 183.47. Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar and Sai Kishore have also stepped up in the time of crisis.

As they take on Himachal Pradesh in the final on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu team management is hoping to replicate the consistent performance of the batting unit on the big day.

"We are getting one good partnership from the top five-six. Both knockouts, one batter got centuries. It shows the character, with everyone chipping in for the team. Keeping wickets in hand will help. Once a batter is set, they should see the team through," said head coach M Venkataramana to this daily.

In the bowling department, the spinners have delivered consistently for Tamil Nadu.

Apart from that, skipper Vijay Shankar bowled for the first time in the tournament against Services in the semifinal, picking up four wickets.

Venkatramana said that it adds up to the team's dimension, adding, "We wanted him to bowl, so gave him that role and it will give us more confidence with the options available."

The coach was all praise for R Silambarasan, who is the joint-leading wicket taker for the state along with Washington, saying that the pacer's improved fitness is helping him. "He has got a way forward from here, I think," said Venkatramana about the pacer with 15 wickets at an average of 14.46.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, have relied on captain Rishi Dhawan, who has scored 416 runs and taken 14 wickets, and Prashant Chopra to win them matches. Four of their five wins have come while defending totals — something that seems to be working in their favour. However, Tamil Nadu are not worried about Dhawan & Co's plans as they want to stick to their methods and execute them to perfection.

"We don't want to look at how they won," the coach said before adding, "The process what we have set, I think, if we do that properly, we will turn the game our way. We'll keep doing that. We have a strong batting unit; have scored and chased 300-plus totals. It doesn't matter. If the pitch favours the bowlers, we will try to bowl first."

In 2019, Tamil Nadu finished as runners-up, losing to Karnataka in the finals of both Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Two years later, they have won the SMAT and have a chance to complete a double.

With the IPL auction also set to happen in a couple of months, Venkatramana feels that the players would want to put up a show, which will benefit the team's cause.

"It's a great opportunity for the boys and I'm sure they will do well. And when they do well, it helps the team as well."

2021 has been favourable for the team with yellow jersey — Chennai Super Kings in IPL, Australia in T20 World Cup and Tamil Nadu in SMAT. Will the year end with another title for the yellow team?

Live on Star Sports Network from 9AM.