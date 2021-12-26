STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

SA vs Ind, 1st Test: Kohli opts to bat, Rahane plays ahead of Iyer

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and Kohli would look to create history on the Proteas turf.

Published: 26th December 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketers during a practice session ahead of their first Test. (Photo | AP)

Indian cricketers during a practice session ahead of their first Test. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CENTURION: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday.

At the time of the toss, Kohli said: "We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home have been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3. Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. A very challenging place to play."

"South African unit always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket practice. Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Thakur is the all-rounder," he added.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and Kohli would look to create history on the Proteas turf.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli IND vs SA Boxing Day
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp