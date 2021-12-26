SA vs Ind, 1st Test Day 1: Hosts fight back but visitors still in a strong position

By ANI

CENTURION: Indian openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal notched up their half-centuries while Lungi Ngidi provided a double break as visitors stayed in control of the proceedings at tea with a score of 157/2 on the opening day of the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park on Sunday.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 83 for no loss opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his half-century. Mayank and Rahul notched up a century partnership in the 35th over of the day.

The opening partnership was finally broken by Lungi Ngidi as the pacer dismissed Mayank Agarwal leg before the wicket. In came Cheteshwar Pujara to bat and the Saurashtra lad was dismissed for a golden duck by Ngidi caught by Keegan Petersen at the short-leg position.

Despite the fall of wickets at the other end vice-captain KL Rahul looked unruffled and went on to score his half-century. At the other end was skipper Virat Kohli who looked in control and helped visitors go past the 150-run mark.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test of the three-match series. The hosts' bowlers failed to make early inroads as they barely produced a chance in the first session. They bowled all kinds of lengths in the first session but none had any impact on visitors' openers. Apart from Kagiso Rabada, no other bowler threatened the opening partnership of India.

With a 50-plus opening partnership, this was India's first fifty-plus opening stand in SA since December 2010 (Sehwag and Gambhir). Visitors' had no 50-plus opening partnership in any of the Tests on their last two tours of South Africa. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and Kohli would look to create history on the Proteas turf.

Brief Scores: India 157/2 (KL Rahul 68*, Virat Kohli 19*, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 2-35 Keshav Maharaj 0-18) vs South Africa. (ANI)