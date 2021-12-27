STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

History for Himachal in Vijay Hazare Trophy final as Tamil Nadu bowlers fall flat

If you’d asked anyone in the Tamil Nadu camp halfway through the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Himachal Pradesh, they would have been happy and confident about the score on board.

Published: 27th December 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh, led by Rishi Dhawan, won their first domestic title across formats, beating TN in the Vijay Hazare final on Sunday | TWITTER

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  If you’d asked anyone in the Tamil Nadu camp halfway through the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Himachal Pradesh, they would have been happy and confident about the score on board.

But, a bunch of youngsters, led by the energetic Rishi Dhawan, stunned the cricket aficionados, beating Tamil Nadu to bag the coveted 50-over Trophy — their first major title across formats — at Jaipur on Sunday.

Himachal needed 16 runs to win off 15 balls when play was suspended due to bad light. The Dhawan-led side were 299 for 4 in 47.3 overs when they were declared winners per the VJD Method as they were 11 runs ahead. Thus, Himachal cut short Tamil Nadu’s bid for a record-extending sixth title. 

Chasing a mammoth 315, Himachal’s cause was well served by Shubham Arora, who made an unbeaten 136, along with Amit Kumar’s valuable 74.

One cannot forget Rishi Dhawan’s quick fire 42 off 23 balls that brought his side closer to the target. He led the team to a fairy tale finish and it is only fair to say that they deserved the title for their perseverance.

“It was long pending (title) and we’ve finally done it. Really happy,” said Dhawan after the match.

“We had played a few games here (Jaipur), so we knew that the pitch was good and the outfield was very quick, so if we batted deep, we could chase it down. I was telling Shubham not to take any pressure, just get a single and I’ll handle the pressure.”

When you are set a target of 300 plus in a final, it is imperative that at least two batters contribute with a big score and stay till the end. Arora played his role to perfection.

He used his feet well against Tamil Nadu spinners and was judicious in his shot selection against Sandeep Warrier and R Silambarasan.

His 148-run stand with Amit completely blunted Tamil Nadu hopes of making a comeback into the game.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu managed to post a challenging total, thanks to Dinesh Kathik’s 116. Baba Indrajith, who made 80, was a perfect foil to him as they revived the innings from 40/4 to 242/5. 

Brief scores: TN 314 in 49.4 ovs (Karthik 116, Indrajith 80; Jaswal 4/59) lost to HP 299/4 in 47.3 ovs (Arora 136 n.o, Kumar 74, Dhawan 42 n.o) (VJD method).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp