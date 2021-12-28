STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England reduced to Ashes as Australia retains trophy with third Test win over visitors

Australia's Scott Boland, second right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, second left, during the third day of their cricket test match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Australia's Scott Boland, second right, celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, second left, during the third day of their Test match in Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: It was quite a test debut for Australia fast bowler Scott Boland.

Boland claimed the remarkable bowling figures of six wickets for seven runs as Australia beat England by an innings and 14 runs before lunch on the third day of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The massive victory means Australia retains the Ashes, with a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Resuming on Tuesday on 31-4, England was bowled out for 68. Ben Stokes, on 11, was bowled by Mitchell Starc in the fifth over of the day.

The 32-year-old Boland also removed Jonny Bairstow for 5 in his first over of the day, then world No.2-ranked batter Joe Root for 28 in his second over, before dismissing Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson without scoring in his third over.

Play resumed as scheduled on Tuesday after players from both teams were tested for COVID-19 overnight.

“All results have come back negative,” Cricket Australia said.

The start of Monday’s second day of play was delayed by 30 minutes due to a COVID-19 scare involving two members of England’s support staff.

Australia was bowled out for 267 on Monday as the home side grabbed a first-innings advantage of 82 runs.

The fourth test is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5 in Sydney, with the fifth from Jan. 14 in Hobart.

