India collapse to 327 all out against South Africa as Ngidi grabs six wickets

K L Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) added one and eight respectively to their overnight scores with Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada running through India's middle and lower-order

Published: 28th December 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul plays a side shot during the Test Cricket match between South Africa India at Centurion Park in Pretoria.(Photo | AP )

KL Rahul added only one run to his overnight score (Photo | AP )

By PTI

CENTURION: India lost seven wickets for 55 runs during the opening session on day three to be 327 all out in the first Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

After day two was washed out, India resumed their innings at 272 for three.

K L Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) added one and eight respectively to their overnight scores with Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada running through India's middle and lower-order.

Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Mohammad Siraj (4) added 19 valuable runs for the 10th wicket in an otherwise disappointing batting performance by the Indians on day three.

The home team bowlers, who looked rusty on day one, extracted much more out of the surface at SuperSport Park.

Brief Scores: India 327 all out in 105.

3 overs (K L Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6/72, Kagiso Rabada 3/72).

India vs South Africa Centurion Test
