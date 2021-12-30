STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'He needs to pick better balls': Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour on Virat Kohli's form

While Sachin Tendulkar once didn't play a single cover drive against Australia at Sydney during his 241 back in 2004, Rathour believes that merely curbing a certain stroke isn't the solution.

Published: 30th December 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

India batting coach Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

CENTURION: Virat Kohli shouldn't give up on expansive drives which has got him loads of runs but he does need to be judicious while choosing the right delivery for the perfect execution, feels Indian team batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Kohli getting caught behind by the keeper or in the slip cordon while trying to lunge into cover drives and off-drives have become some sort of a norm and Rathour was asked about the kind of discussions that he has had with the Indian skipper.

"These are shots which brings him (Kohli) lots of runs and it's his scoring shot. He needs to play that shot and I think it is always your strength that turns out to be your weakness as well," Rathour said at the end of the fourth day's play of the first Test against South Africa here.

While Sachin Tendulkar once didn't play a single cover drive against Australia at Sydney during his 241 back in 2004, Rathour believes that merely curbing a certain stroke isn't the solution.

"If you don't play a certain shot, you will never get out playing that shot. You will never score runs as well. Now, when to play that shot, that's the part there are constant discussions. Was it right all and right stage to play that shot? If we can tighten up our game-plans a little more, that will be better. So that's the shot he (Kohli) plays well and he needs to carry on playing that shot but he needs to pick better balls," Rathour said, giving his opinion.

'We have to be patient with Pujara and Rahane'

Rathour said that as a coaching unit, as long both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are giving their hundred percent, they are happy to persist with the out-of-form duo.

"They (Pujara and Rahane) are trying their best, giving their best. Rahane looked in really good touch before he got out. So has Pujara. He has played some important innings in the past. You see these are challenging conditions for everybody...," Rathour said.

He added that the team management will show patience. "You need to be patient and as long as they are trying their best and giving their best, as coaching unit we are fine, how much time they get or are we getting impatient, not at this stage," he concluded.

