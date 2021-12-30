STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs South Africa 1st Test: 'We can still win this', says pacer Kagiso Rabada

Rabada took four wickets for 42 run to help his team bowl out India for 174 in 50.3 overs in their second innings, leaving the home side 305 runs to secure victory.

Published: 30th December 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CENTURION: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada still believes that his side can win the first Test against India despite being reduced to 94 for 4 in chase of a stiff target of 305 on the penultimate day here on Wednesday.

Rabada took four wickets for 42 run to help his team bowl out India for 174 in 50.3 overs in their second innings, leaving the home side 305 runs to secure victory. South Africa still need 211 runs on the final day on Thursday to win the match with six wickets in hand.

"Definitely. We have just got to show belief. Strategize overnight and see how to approach this. Every sportsman has got to believe," Rabada said when asked whether South Africa can still win the first Test.

He said that skipper Dean Elgar, who was not out on 52 at stumps, would be key to the team's cause on the final day. "Dean is doing his best for his team, his country and himself. He is leading from the front. He has done it countless times," Rabada said of his captain.

About the possibility of rain on the final day on Thursday, he said, "Yeah, there have been chats on when it is going to rain or when it is not going to... It is a bit of an uncontrollable."

Rabada is in awe of Indian pacers who have swung the match in the visiting team's favour. "They got some quality bowlers. (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah are very experienced and (Mohd) Siraj has been bowling well in the recent past. They have a good attack, they got pace and they have got skills. They are showing why they are a good attack," he said.

Asked about debutant pace colleague Marco Jansen, who took four wickets in the Indian second innings, Rabada said, "He is a phenomenal talent. He is an awkward customer to face. There is swing, bounce and pace coming at you. In the (Indian) second innings, he justified his selection...he seems like he wants to learn. He is a hard worker. He is really keen on doing well for his team and himself."

On the number of no-balls (17 in the match including six in the Indian second innings), the South African pacer said he would need to work on it before the next game. "Look, it is not acceptable. It is something I have to work on. The no-balls are controllable and I need to work on it before the next test," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kagiso Rabada India vs South Africa First Test IND vs SA India South Africa IND vs SA predictions Dean Elgar
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp