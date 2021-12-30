STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin leads applause as cricket fraternity hails India's first Test win at Centurion

India's fiery pace unit, including the world-class Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, picked up 18 wickets to make the country the first Asian team to win a Test match at the SuperSport Park

Published: 30th December 2021

Mohammed Shami (L) and Jasprit Bumrah (R). (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cricket fraternity hailed India's maiden Test win at Centurion on Thursday, with Virat Kohli's bowling attack coming in for special praise from greats such as Sachin Tendulkar for its ability to "take 20 wickets anywhere in the world".

After memorable wins at the Gabba and Lord's, team India wrapped up 2021 in style by bringing down South Africa's citadel, the Supersport Park, as they handed the Proteas a 113-run loss in the opening Test.

India's fiery pace unit, including the world-class Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, picked up 18 wickets to make the country the first Asian team to win a Test match at the SuperSport Park.

ALSO READ: Kohli lavishes rich praise on pacers, says Shami among best three seamers in world

As expected, congratulatory messages for Kohli and Co. poured in from the cricket fraternity.

Here are some of them:

Sachin Tendulkar: Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory! #SAvIND

Ravi Shastri: Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord's and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia

Venkatesh Prasad: A phenomenal 2021 in Test Match Cricket for #TeamIndia. To become the first Asian Team to win at Centurion, this is a special team and a special win. Shami was exceptional but KL Rahul's masterclass was a delight and the major difference #IndvsSA

Virender Sehwag: Dream 2021 for Team India in Test Cricket. Gabba, Lord's, Oval, Centurion and who can forget the amazing fight to draw at Sydney. Wishing a happy and even better 2022 for #TeamIndia

Shikhar Dhawan: Perfect way to end a stellar year for Indian Test Cricket. Congratulations to the boys on being the first Asian team to win at Centurion! #BoxingDayTest

VVS Laxman: Began the year with great resilience at Sydney, followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA

Dinesh Karthik: Started the year with Gabba and ending it with Centurion! Congratulations for the historic Test win #TeamIndia. What a brilliant performance to beat the hosts in such a grand manner! Raising hands #SAvIND.

Irfan Pathan: First step towards the history! Well done team India for winning the first test match of the series. #KLRahul #Bumrah #Shami were outstanding #INDvSA.

Jay Shah: Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain. 2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord's, and The Oval.

Suresh Raina: Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the first test match of the series. Your performance was absolutely incredible, onwards & upwards! Raising hands #INDvSA.

Parthiv Patel: I don't remember team chasing 250 plus against india so it was always question of rain saving South Africa. Congratulations Team India for the new year gift!#SAvsIND.

