BCCI-Cooch Behar U-19 Trophy: B Sachin's century in vain as Tamil Nadu lose to Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI: B Sachin's century went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Chhattisgarh by 70 runs on the final day of the BCCI-Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 Elite 'C' group match in Surat. Sachin, along with A Badrinath, raised 92 runs in 130 balls for the second wicket to keep his team's hopes alive, but Tamil Nadu middle-order did not capitalise on his good work.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 221 & 329/9 decl bt Tamil Nadu 189 and 291 in 84.1 ovs (Sachin 100, Dhiyash 66, Yadav 3/41, Singh 3/46). Points : Chhattisgarh 6 (21) ; Tamil Nadu 0 (15)

ICF bag title

ICF bagged the women's title for the Rathna Stores trophy in the Chennai District 'B' division volleyball league championship. SDAT Sports Hostel of Excellence (SDAT SHE) came second, while Sivathi club was third.

Results:

Women:

Super league: SDAT SHE bt Sivanthi 25-11, 27-25, 25-13; ICF bt Chennai City Police 25-10, 25-12, 25-12; SDST SHE bt Chennai City Police 25-19, 25-9, 25-13; ICF bt Sivanthi 25-23, 25-17, 25-9.

Men:

Semifinals: Income Tax bt Chennai City Police 25-14, 25-15,25-17; ICF bt SRM Academy 25-23, 25-15.

Harrington CA win

Half-centuries by JR Nitin (63), B Sachin (51) and Sanjai Selvam (51) helped Harrington Cricket Academy thrash Young Guns Cricket Academy by 134 runs in the Harrington CA round robin U-12 cricket tournament at Reddy Santhospuram grounds.

Brief scores: Harrington Cricket Academy 199/5 in 30 ovs (Nitin 63, Sachin 57, Selvam 51, Rehan 4/20) bt Young Guns Cricket Academy 65 in 26.5 ovs.