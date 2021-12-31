STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against S Africa after Rohit ruled out, Bumrah vice captain

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have not been picked for the ODI series as they are yet to regain fitness

Published: 31st December 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer KL Rahul

New Indian ODI skipper KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Captain Rohit Sharma was on Friday ruled out of India's upcoming ODI series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury, forcing the selectors to appoint KL Rahul as skipper of an 18-member team for the white-ball leg of the tour.

All-rounder Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja were also not selected as they were not fit while senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is in the team for the ongoing Test series, was rested.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named as vice-captain of the team.

"Rohit is not fit, he is in rehab. We never wanted to take chance with him," BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said.

"We are looking to groom KL Rahul. He has proved his leadership qualities. KL is the best one who can handle the side," he added.

The three ODIs will be played at Paarl and Cape Town on January 19, 21 and 23 respectively.

The new ODI squad:

KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice captain),  Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

