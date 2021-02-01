STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Test in 2016 was a big education for us: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler said that the last Test match England played in Chennai over four years ago was a big education for the team on what to expect on Indian surfaces.

Published: 01st February 2021 03:52 PM

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler said that the last Test match England played in Chennai over four years ago was a big education for the team on what to expect on Indian surfaces.

England, who were trailing 3-0 in the series while coming into the last Test of that series in Chennai in December 2016, thought they had scored enough with 477 in the first innings. But India responded with 759 for seven declared and the English lost that match by an innings and 75 runs.

"I know, I played in Chennai four years ago and we scored 470-odd and India score 700-odd with Karun (Nair) scoring 300. It was a big education of what is big first innings total in India and having the mindset and application in doing that," said Buttler while speaking to the media.

He added that while a big first-innings total could be 300-350 in England, in India if the wicket is good, if can be 600. Conversely, if the ball is spinning and the pitch is aiding spin then it can be much less than that.

"It is about adapting to conditions and playing accordingly. At times the ball seams and swings in England. A big first innings score can be 300, for example. When we play in India, if we play on a fantastic batting wicket on first two days, the good score will be 600 or 650. I think the realisation and understanding as batsman and batting team and having the hunger to go on and score big runs will be key," Buttler added.

