India, England players clear COVID-19 tests, to have nets from Tuesday

By PTI

CHENNAI: Members of the Indian and England cricket teams have returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine, clearing the way for their first full strength net sessions three days before the opening Test here on Friday.

Fresh from their triumph in Australia, the Indian players got some much needed time at home before entering the bio-bubble for the home series in batches from Wednesday last week.

"The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," read an update from BCCI.

England players such as Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka for an earlier assignment, completed their quarantine earlier and have been training.

"All PCR tests from yesterday's test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2pm-5pm (IST)," read an update from the England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson.

The England squad had flown into Chennai from Sri Lanka on Wednesday, having won the Test series 2-0 there.

The four-Test series against Virat Kohli's men is going to be a much bigger challenge for the side, which last won in India in 2012.

India are on a roll having beaten Australia in their own backyard twice in the last three years, most recently in January.