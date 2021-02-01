STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs England: Third and fourth Test in Motera to have fans in attendance

The third Test between India and England will be a day-night contest. The fourth match of the series will also be played at the same stadium.

Published: 01st February 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Motera Stadium. (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The third Test between India and England slated to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will have fans in attendance.

Speaking to ANI, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official on Monday confirmed that fans will be allowed to come in for the Test matches in Motera.

"Yes, in what comes as a welcome sign for hundreds of our cricket loving fans, they will be allowed to come into the stadium for the Motera Tests," the official said.

Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the first Test match in the refurbished Motera Stadium, the BCCI official answered in the affirmative.

Last week, the Sports Ministry had amended its Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and stadiums were allowed to operate at full capacity following COVID-19 protocols.

The second Test between India and England may also have 50 per cent crowd in attendance if the talks between the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the BCCI are successful.

Speaking to ANI, a senior TNCA official on Sunday said that the secretary RS Ramasaamy will speak to BCCI on Monday and only then a decision will be made and so far no talks have happened.

"See the new regulations allow for 50 per cent fans, so we are going to speak to the BCCI through our secretary and a decision will be reached only after that. But yes, for now, let's wait and watch till tomorrow," the official said.

Asked about the crowd number, the official said that the Tamil Nadu government has allowed only 50 per cent of the capacity so that will be it. "If we do get the go-ahead, it will only be 50 per cent as per the order of the Tamil Nadu government. But a lot will also depend on the BCCI and the ECB. So, we will get an idea on Monday," the official pointed.

Earlier, the TNCA had informed its members that no tickets would be put on sale for the first two Tests between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as both the games will be played behind closed doors.

In a circular, accessed by ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy had notified the members that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The first and second Test between India and England will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The first Test will be played on February 5, while the second is slated to begin on February 13.

