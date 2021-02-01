STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

My whole world in one frame: Virat Kohli on picture with wife Anushka Sharma & baby Vamika

Anushka took to Instagram to share an image of the couple along with their daughter.

Published: 01st February 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma. (Photo | Instagram)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma on Monday shared the first picture of their daughter Vamika.

Anushka took to Instagram to share an image of the couple along with their daughter and wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Commenting on that, Kohli wrote: "My whole world in one frame."

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 11. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," the Indian skipper had informed through a statement on his social media handles.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," he added.

In August last year, the couple had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture, both of them had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

The Indian skipper had returned home from Australia after taking part in three ODIs, three T20Is and first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which India won 2-1.

Kohli will be leading Team India in the four-match Test series against England beginning Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Vamika
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp