STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Glad to have completed my rehab, looking forward to England series: KL Rahul

KL Rahul had suffered an injury to his left wrist during a net session at MCG and was ruled out of the last two Tests.

Published: 02nd February 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: His tour of Australia cut short after a wrist injury, India's star batsman KL Rahul on Tuesday said he has regained his fitness after completing rehabilitation and is looking forward to the home series against England.

The 28-year-old, who played the ODIs and T20Is but sat out of the first two Tests in Australia, had suffered an injury to his left wrist during a net session at MCG and was ruled out of the last two Tests.

Rahul had then returned home to join the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation.

"Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent. Looking forward to the home series," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Rahul, who had scored two fifties in the limited over series in Australia, has been named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England beginning in Chennai on February 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul India vs England India vs England Series India vs England First Test India vs England Test Series KL Rahul Injury
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp