India vs England Test series: Ideal time to Pant on Rishabh at home

HENNAI: Horses for courses has been the Indian team's mantra for success in recent times. Players who are certainties in home conditions have at times been forced to warm the benches on overseas tours. Now the dilemma before the Indian team management is who should be the first wicketkeeper against England for the First Test that starts in Chennai from February 5.

The choice is between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant. Wriddhiman Saha is quality wicketkeeper with better skill sets than Rishabh Pant. In normal circumstances, Saha would have walked into the Indian playing XI.

But Pant's match-saving and match-winning performances against Australia in the Sydney and Brisbane Tests may force the Indian team management to do away with the idea of playing Saha at home and Pant outside Asia.

Former Indian wicketkeepers agree in unison that Pant has to improve his wicketkeeping skills, but insist that the 23-year old must be persisted with against England for his stupendous show in Brisbane. Former India wicketkeeper Bharath Reddy believes Pant, after his exploits at the Gabba, should take the field against England at Chepauk on February 5.

"Ideally my choice of the first wicketkeeper would have been Saha who is technically a very good wicketkeeper. But Pant with his exploits at the Gabba where he proved to be a match-winner should be given a chance to continue against England," said Reddy.

Even though he was good with the bat, Pant dropped Australian opener Will Pucovski on 26 and 32 on Day 1 of the third Test in Sydney which came under sharp criticism. Reddy said that the problem with Pant is gym culture.

"Pant needs to work a lot on his wicket-keeping skills. The main problem with him is, he is stiff. Too much of workouts and bodybuilding during weight training has led him to be stiff while standing behind the wickets. One needs to be supple and flexible, being rigid does not help,'' he said.

Another former India wicketkeeper and noted coach Chandrakant Pandit said that Pant has to work on his skills and blamed the new 'definition' of a wicketkeeper in modern cricket.

"Players like MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist have changed the perception of a wicketkeeper today. A youngster believes that if can bat well and just about keep wickets he can get into the side. But people forget that both Dhoni and Gilchrist were excellent wicketkeepers too. They worked on their skill sets and were an asset to their sides," said Pandit.

"Pant needs to work a lot on his wicketkeeping. He has to practice keeping on different tracks, have catching drills. He needs a better application in order to polish his technique. He also needs to play domestic cricket often to hone his skills,'' added Pandit who coached Vidarbha to two consecutive Ranji titles.