STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Veteran pacer Ashoke Dinda announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Dinda thanked BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly for going out of his way and giving him a debut against Maharashtra at Pune in the 2005-06 season.

Published: 02nd February 2021 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda

Veteran Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda (Phooto| Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran India and Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, bringing the curtains down on a career spanning one and a half decade. The 36-year-old, who had featured in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, had moved to Goa at the start of this season after facing disciplinary action after playing only one Ranji Trophy match in 2019-20.

For Goa, he played three three Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches before realising that his body was not supporting him anymore. "Today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket. I have sent the mails to BCCI and GCA to this effect," Dinda said during a media interaction at Eden Gardens.

Dinda thanked BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly for going out of his way and giving him a debut against Maharashtra at Pune in the 2005-06 season. Dinda also represented Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

In 78 IPL games, Dinda picked up 68 wickets at a strike rate of 22.20 and an economy rate of 8.22, with his best figures being 4/18. "There have been several people who have helped me throughout my career whom I would like to thank beginning with my parents. Then it's Dada (Sourav Ganguly). It was because of him that I got to play for Bengal. I was not in the squad but he included me as a 16th member and handed me a debut," Dinda remembered.

One of the most consistent pacers in Indian domestic cricket in the recent past, Dinda, who has 420 wickets from 116 first-class matches, is the second leading wicket-taker for Bengal after former left-arm spinner Utpal Chatterjee.

He was presented with a silver plaque and a bouquet and was thanked for his contribution by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das.

"The contribution of Dinda is enormous. He is one of the best fast bowlers we have produced. He will be remembered for his ability to take wickets and win matches, bowl long spells and his never-say-die spirit," Dalmiya said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashoke Dinda Ashoke Dinda retires Dinda Academy Bengal cricket Sourav Ganguly Eden Gardens
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp