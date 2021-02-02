STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Won't believe till I see fans walking in: England's Jofra Archer on crowd being allowed for 2nd Test

Australia postponed the tour next month owing to 'unacceptable health and safety risk' in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

England fast bowler Jofra Archer

England fast bowler Jofra Archer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Seeing is believing, England fast bowler Jofra Archer said on Tuesday when his reaction was sought on spectators being allowed at Chepauk for the second cricket Test against India, starting February 13.

Initially, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), after consultation with the BCCI, had decided to conduct the first two Tests of the four-match series behind "closed doors", and it also had the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

However, with the latest government notification allowing 50 per cent spectators inside a sporting arena, the TNCA officially announced the decision that was on the cards. "Well, till it happens I won't believe it. Last eight months have been just as crazy and we have been made a mere promise (of fans returning) and something like that hasn't come off. So till I actually see the fans the walk in, I won't believe it," Archer said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, international cricket started with England playing against the West Indies and Pakistan in back-to-back Test series last year followed by a white ball series against Australia at home. All the matches were held behind closed doors.

Earlier, TNCA secretary RS Ramaswamy issued a press release to confirm the move, which was on expected lines. "The first Test Match between India and England being held between 5th and 9th February 2021 will be played behind closed doors without spectators as a precautionary measure for COVID-19 situation," it stated in the release.

"In view of the Government announcement that 50 per cent occupancy would be allowed in stadia, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will allow 50 per cent spectators for the 2nd Test to be held between 13th and 17th February 2021," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Jofra Archer Chepauk India vs England Chepauk spectators
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp