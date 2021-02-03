165 days and counting: Indian players' bio-bubble journey continues, but Rahane says 'we are family'  

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eleven of the 22 players who are part of India's squad for the Tests against England entered a bio-secure bubble by late August. They are now in their third one, having spent 165 days in total with five-six day gap in-between.

Among the eleven, three — Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha — who don't feature in the limited-overs set-up, will spend another 33 days in an environment which has no access to the outside world. The other nine, if they find themselves part of the limited-overs squad, will spend another 53 days before they can step out of it for a week. After that, they will rejoin their respective IPL teams, in another bubble.

From the 'Kutti Story' episodes that Ashwin did on his YouTube channel, the bubble life aspect — pros and cons — he touched upon was hard to miss. You knew where it came from, especially how he questioned those ridiculing their demands to have access to the pool and common area at Sydney and Brisbane. Mind you, he had family for company in Australia, but even then found it difficult about restricted movements. It is a strange place to be in, particularly if you are an athlete who will be spending as many days as Indian cricketers are in a bio-bubble with each movement being monitored. They have been told to provide a healing touch, by making few sacrifices. Some of them, like Ashwin, appear changed individuals who get to see the fortunate things after Covid-19 disrupted normal life.

Here they are, again. Preparing for another gruelling series at home. Even though one could argue that they usually confine themselves to hotel rooms while playing in India, they take the first flight back home if a Test ends inside five days. Even if its only 24 hours, players ensure they make most of the available family time. That won't be possible this time. Take the likes of Ashwin, Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Saha, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, who are parents to toddlers, and kids in the pre-school and school-going stage. They have to make do with only Facetime.

That they didn't make a huge hue and cry about it in Australia spoke volumes about their mental toughness. Instead of sulking, they have not only put up a brave face but have also played outstanding cricket, with few even saying how fortunate it is to play rather than sitting at home. It has given them an opportunity to be together, with a common room which has a table-tennis table, PlayStation and other board games being their go-to-place if they are bored with Neflix and Amazon.

Teams worldwide are aware it can have a toll on the players' health mentally. England, for instance, are rotating their players, allowing them to go home and spend life outside the bubble, to come back fresh. Indians can't afford any of it. If anything, they have only become more resolved. “We are not mentally tired at all,” Rahane said on Wednesday about the life under bubble. “We are really tough mentally. We are a unit, a family. We are enjoying each other's company here. We are spending time in the team room. Our families are here which is really important. So we are not at all tired.”

During their six-day quarantine in Chennai, players had few equipments in their hotel room to work on their fitness. With their parameters raised, which now includes a two-km run, they know it is non-negotiable and it will also keep their mind in a good space. Every now and then, the support staff give them off-days which at times have even surprised the players. It is something which will be far and frequent during this series especially if one considers there is just one week gap between England series and the start of the IPL.