STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh vs West Indies first Test: Jomel Warrican strikes after Shadman Islam fifty

Shadman Islam fell just before the break after making 59 off 154 balls with six fours as left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican trapped him leg-before.

Published: 03rd February 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam during the first day of the first cricket Test match at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

West Indies' players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam during the first day of the first cricket Test match at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

CHITTAGONG: Opener Shadman Islam struck a patient half-century to guide Bangladesh to 140-4 at tea on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Shadman fell just before the break after making 59 off 154 balls with six fours as left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican trapped him leg-before.

Warrican also took the other wicket in the session by dismissing Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque for 26.

John Campbell took the catch at short midwicket as Mominul departed after putting on 53 runs with Shadman for the third wicket.

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on nine with Shakib Al Hasan on three at the break.

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal was the first batsman out after Mominul won the toss and elected to bat at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Tamim scored nine to briefly top Bangladesh's all-time list for Test runs, on 4,414 -- before Rahim reclaimed the record when he came out to bat.

Tamim put on 43 runs for the second wicket with Shadman before he was bowled by a Kemar Roach in-swinger. Najmul Hossain was run out for 25.

Bangladesh picked four spinners -- Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan -- alongside lone pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman in their line-up.

The West Indies handed a Test debut to Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jomel Warrican Shadman Islam Bangladesh vs West Indies Bangladesh vs West Indies First Test Bangladesh vs West Indies Test Series Bangladesh vs West Indies Series
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp