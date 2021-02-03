India should make use of Hardik Pandya's abilities against England in Tests

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the time that MS Dhoni captained India in Tests he often used the four bowler formula and tasted success. He had always had two quality medium-pacers and two world-class spinners in his ranks.

Virat Kohli too many a time used the same formula as he too had some quality bowlers in his ranks. But in the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, India will need extra bowling option.

Former cricketers believe that in the absence of a genuine all-rounder in Jadeja, Hardik Pandya must be picked in the playing XI in Chennai against England and that he must bowl. They argue that it is important to field the best team and start the series on a winning note.

"Team combination always depends upon the wicket. Chennai track has always helped the medium pacers initially then from the third day onwards it aids the spinners to get purchase. With neutral curators in play I do not think Chennai wicket will be a rank turner from Day 1. So we need to have three seamers and two spinners,'' said former India medium-pacer Tinu Yohannan.

"It is always good to have a seamer bowl at one end and a spinner at the other end. This will put pressure on the batsman and will test his footwork. Operating spinners at both ends for long periods will lead to monotony and will not help in getting breakthroughs. Also one should realise that apart from R Ashwin none of the other spinners can run through a side. Axar is yet to make his debut, Washington has just played one Test, Kuldeep has been in and out of the side," observed the Kerala chief coach.

But Pandya had played in Australia as a batsman in white-ball cricket. "If he (Pandya) is not fit enough to bowl then why would they pick him when there are already seven specialist batsmen and a wicketkeeper who can bat in the team. Pandya has been drafted in the team as an all-rounder and a back up for Jadeja,'' said Yohannan.

During this time of the year unusually there is a lot of dew in the morning. "Yes, the first 30 minutes or so every day there will some assistance for the fast bowlers. This can be exploited. The sea breeze too sets in the afternoon so this too can be exploited by the medium-pacers. So one needs to be judicious in team selection. Fast bowlers who can swing either way will get purchase," insisted Yohannan.

All-rounders are game-changers. "Both Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya are game-changers. It is not always that you look to them for scoring a century or take a five-for. What captains want today from their players is an impactful stint in the middle with either bat or ball that has a bearing on the match. So one definitely needs to play a genuine all-rounder. Once Pandya starts bowling he will slowly get his rhythm and could turn the tide for India,'' opined Yohannan.

Another former India pacer L Balaji who himself had a stress fracture and made a good comeback bats for the inclusion of Pandya. "Pandya may not be a Ben Stokes yet in red-ball cricket. But slowly he is establishing himself in Test cricket. You cannot avoid bowling for a long time citing injury. From personal experience, I believe one must start bowling progressively and then slowly take the workload. So Pandya must play as he is a genuine all-rounder who can change the course of the game,'' said Balaji.

"Having said that Pandya must first bowl 10-12 overs in a day and then innings by innings slowly try to bowl more. Only by bowling one can come out of injury forced lay off and regain confidence,'' added the former Tamil Nadu captain.

