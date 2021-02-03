STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

My job is to take back seat and help Virat Kohli, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane said that there is no room for complacency against a quality side like England in the series.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian vice captain Ajinkya Rahane

Indian vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: As captain, he was at the forefront of India's epic triumph in Australia, but Ajinkya Rahane would prefer to take a back seat while lending a helping hand to the returning Virat Kohli in the high-octane Test series against England.

Rahane, who led India to their greatest overseas Test series victory in Australia recently, also said that there is no room for complacency against a quality side like England in the series, starting here on Friday.

The upcoming matches will decide New Zealand's opposition in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

"My job is to take a back seat and help Virat. My job is really easy now. When Virat asks me about anything, I will tell him. Virat was the captain and he came back for family reasons. So I was the captain in Australia," Rahane said during a virtual media conference on Wednesday.

The senior batsman also said that the Australian series win for him is a thing of past.

"Australia is past. We are in present. We respect the England side which has won a Test series in Sri Lanka. We want to play good brand of cricket and we are not taking anything for granted," said Rahane.

He didn't want to dwell on India being favourites to reach the final of WTC.

"The WTC final is three-four (five) months from now. The focus should be on present series. New Zealand played really well and deserved to be in the final. For us, it will be about taking one game at a time."

While he didn't spell out anything about team combination, the vice-captain did drop a hint that Chepauk will be a spinner-friendly surface.

"We will decide on the playing combination after tomorrow's training," he said when asked if left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel will be handed a Test debut.

"The Indian wickets always have something for spinners. We will back our strength. Let's wait and see," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane Virat Kohli India vs England India vs England Series India vs England First Test India vs England Test series
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp