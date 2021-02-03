STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand aim to purge Lord's pain in World Test Championship final

New Zealand managed only four wins from 23 completed matches at the ground in all formats, with only a single Test victory.

Published: 03rd February 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand Cricket Team

New Zealand Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: The Black Caps won't let past agonies at England's famed Lord's cricket ground hamper their quest to win the inaugural World Test Championship final later this year, coach Gary Stead said Wednesday.

New Zealand earned a place in the decider -- to be held at Lord's from June 18 -- after Australia withdrew from a Test tour to South Africa this week due to Covid-19 fears.

The London venue was the scene of the Black Caps' cruellest defeat, the one-day World Cup final against England in 2019. 

With scores tied after a nail-biting Super Over, an obscure tie-break rule -- which has since been scrapped -- meant the hosts were awarded the trophy because they had scored more boundaries than the Black Caps.

New Zealand have also managed only four wins from 23 completed matches at the ground in all formats, with only a single Test victory.

Stead insisted history would not weigh on his players as they seek to become the first Test team to be crowned world champions under the new International Cricket Council format.

"What's happened back in 2019 has been and gone. We can't change it, we can't do anything about it," Stead told reporters. 

"Now it's about us moving to what's in front of us. I think our guys are professional enough and skilful enough that they'll be able to do that."

While denying 2019 was on the Black Caps' minds, Stead did admit to having a peek at the rule book to see what would happen if the World Test Championship final was tied.

"There's definitely no Super Over," he said.

"If the match is a draw or a tie there are joint winners."

New Zealand's opponent in the final has not been decided, with India, Australia and England all possibilities under the ICC's complex qualification criteria.

Stead refused to nominate a preferred opponent, saying they were all great Test-playing nations.

"I just think it's magnificent we get the opportunity to play one of them," he said. 

New Zealand currently top the Test rankings but Stead said his veteran players remembered when they tumbled to eighth in the world after a humbling loss to South Africa in 2018, after being all out in the first innings for just 45.

He said winning the Test championship would be a fitting testament to their improvement.

"They've seen some dark days but turned that around," he said.

"(It) would rank up there with some of the best achievements of their career."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Black Caps World Test Championship World Test Championship Final
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp