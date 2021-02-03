STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur, batsman Lahiru Thirimanne test positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of the West Indies later this month.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne

Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka head coach Micky Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of the West Indies later this month, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said following the development, it was exploring the possibility of rescheduling the tour, matches of which were supposed to start on February 20.

The two were found positive following PCR Tests carried out on Tuesday for the entire 36-member provisional squad, along with the coaching staff, net bowlers and the HPC staff.

The tests were part of those conducted for the provisional squad that is set to tour West Indies.

"Following PCR Tests carried out on the provisional squad, which was preparing to take part in the national team's upcoming tour of West Indies, head coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested Positive for Covid-19," the SLC said in a statement.

Both Arthur and Thirimanne have been directed to follow the government's health protocol on COVID-19.

Thirimanne confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus but said he has "got zero symptoms".

"Hi guys got the news that I'm positive for covid 19. I have got zero symptoms and I still don't know where I infected the virus. But I have been informed by authorities about necessary details to prevent (the disease) from spreading to others. Stay safe people," he tweeted.

Sri Lanka were to play two Tests, three ODIs and three Twenty20 International matches during the tour.

The 36-member squad had commenced practice on January 28 in three groups, and at different time periods, as a precautionary health measure.

"Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th Feb.2021," the SLC said.

"In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols in all its centres."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka cricket Lahiru Thirimanne Mickey Arthur COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp