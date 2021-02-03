STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Truly remarkable': Kane Williamson hails injury-ravaged India's triumph in Australia

Williamson said the Indian team must have 'got a huge buzz out of' the memorable win in the series-deciding fourth Test at Brisbane.

Published: 03rd February 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: New Zealand's talismanic captain Kane Williamson has hailed India's "truly remarkable" triumph in Australia, coming in the backdrop of a disastrous Test series opener and injuries to innumerable players.

Shot out for a record low 36 in the second innings of the first Test, which they lost in two and half days, India staged an incredible turnaround to clinch the four-match rubber 2-1 for one of their biggest wins of all time.

The cricket fraternity took note of India's achievement and Williamson, a giant of the game, was no exception.

"Anytime you play Australia it's incredibly tough and to play in their backyard is an added challenge. For India to go there and perform the way they did, in particular with so many injuries and players out. It was truly a remarkable victory," Williamson told Sports Today.

"You throw in the Test Championship context that's added but I think just the challenge they faced and the way they stood up, I think their bowling unit collectively had 7 or 8 Tests between them going into the last game and at the Gabba as well," he added.

India were without their top batsman Virat Kohli, who was on a paternity leave, for the last three Tests against Australia.

In addition, the team kept losing many of their key players to injuries as the series progressed.

Williamson said the Indian team must have "got a huge buzz out of" the memorable win in the series-deciding fourth Test at Brisbane, that has been Australia's fortress for the last 32 years.

"No doubt, India would have been absolutely thrilled, the supporters watching that match I am sure the team got a huge buzz out of that as well.

"Also, after such a long time away, after the IPL they went straight to Australia, so no doubt they must be enjoying their time with family," Williamson added.

The tour Down Under was India's first international assignment since the abandonment of their home ODI series against South Africa in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kane Williamson New Zealand Australia vs India
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp