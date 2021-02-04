STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC elects Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chairman

Khwaja who is an Associate Member Director, was first elected to the ICC Board way back in 2008 and he has served as Deputy Chairman since 2017.

ICC

International Cricket Council logo used for representational purpose only. (File Picture | Reuters)

By ANI

Dubai [UAE], February 4 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that it has elected Imran Khwaja as its Deputy Chairman.

Khwaja who is an Associate Member Director, was first elected to the ICC Board way back in 2008 and he has served as Deputy Chairman since 2017.

Khwaja had also acted as Acting ICC chairman last year when Shashank Manohar stepped down from the role.

Last year, Greg Barclay was elected as the new Independent Chairman of the ICC. According to an official statement, Barclay replaced Shashank Manohar who stepped down from the post earlier in 2020.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, has been a director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012 and he was NZC's representative on the board of the ICC. He then stepped down from his position at NZC to lead the ICC in an independent capacity.

It is an honour to be elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support. I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth," Barclay had said in an official statement.

"I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC Members to create a sustainable future for our sport," Barclay further said.

Barclay was a director of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association.He is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies.

