I'm sure amicable solution will be found between all parties: Virat Kohli on farmers' protest

Kohli called for staying united during the hours of disagreements and said farmers are an integral part of our country.

Published: 04th February 2021

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli has voiced his opinion on the ongoing farmers' protest in the country by taking to Twitter on Wednesday to say that he is "sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties".

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli posted.

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wants everyone to stay united and then work towards resolving the internal issues together.

"There's no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let's remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether," Rahane tweeted.

Former Test skipper Anil Kumble also followed with a tweet of his own that said that India is more than capable of taking its internal issues to amicable solutions.

"As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Kumble tweeted.

Moreover, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said the country knows how important farmers are, and an outsider's opinion is not needed on an internal matter after international pop star Rihanna extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital.

On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, on Wednesday said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.

The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

