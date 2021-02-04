STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India start favourites as home stretch to WTC final begins in Chennai

Bumrah, Ishant, Ashwin and Kuldeep to take field at Chepauk, India yet to decide between Washington and Axar for the first Test

Published: 04th February 2021 11:59 PM

Washington Sundar ducks to avoid a bouncer during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Test cricket in India is a hard grind. One of the reasons that touring sides find it difficult to beat India is by the third innings, they have run out battery. On conditions that can be energy snapping, opponents struggle to maintain intensity and clarity levels right through the five days.

Over the last five years, most visiting captains have not even had a chance to complain about the pitches. It is at the application level that they have been found wanting, especially when it matters most.

Since the 2015 series against South Africa, India have seldom played on rank turners. They have instead resorted to playing on what you can call true India surfaces that many of the current lot face in domestic cricket.

A pitch that has runs written all over it, where pacers will have something to do in the first hour before spinners take control as the match advances. There is nothing secretive about it. It is playing the waiting game. And India, with every series at home, have only grown from strength to strength.

With quality spinners at their disposal, which opponents don't have in these conditions, India will enter the series against England with an upper hand. Lets not even talk about India's pace battery, they are so good they match their spinners and sometimes outbowls even them at home these days.

Against such an attack, showing patience and respect for prolonged periods is an art not many opposition have mastered. And it is this Indian side, sans a couple of their match-winners — Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami — that England will face a challenge to overcome the next month.

India's strategy at home has been to field to at least five bowling options. With the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch wearing a look of a typical Chepauk surface after days of 'English look', the hosts will play Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. They are yet to decide on whether to stick with Washington Sundar or hand a debut to left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who is similar to Jadeja. With Ashwin and Kuldeep bringing the ball back into the right-hander, it shouldn't come as a surprise if they opt for Axar because he offers something different.

“The reason was basically to have someone similar to Jadeja's skills as to what they provide to the team which Axar (on why he was picked in the squad) brings in all three departments of the game. That falls in our plans. Since Jaddu was not available, Axar was preferred, because he brings in the same kind of discipline on the field,” Kohli said.

With four Test matches lined up with hardly any rest, India have decided to rest Mohammed Siraj as they have a seasoned pro in Ishant who has 97 Tests to his name. Apart from being disciplined in these conditions, the 32-year-old's ability to keep the runs in check has also helped spinners exert more pressure. Bumrah, who missed the Brisbane Test, will finally get to play his first Test in home conditions. However, there is a strong chance he would be rested for at least one of the next three Tests.

Against an English side that will be rotating several of their regulars, it is hard to see India not beating them, but there are enough reasons to not let complacency creep in. England, like India, are a team that prefers having enough bowling options. But their problems will begin the moment the new ball loses shine as apart from Moeen Ali, none of their spinners have any experience of bowling in India. In that sense, Jack Leach and Dom Bess are in virgin territory.

While it is hard to pick holes in this Indian line-up, they have issues at the top. Although Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open, it is one area where India haven't found a settled pair. This series provides those two a platform for them to cement their spot as Kohli backed them to play all four Tests.
 

