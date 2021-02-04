STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Josh Philippe named BBL 10 Player of the Tournament

Philippe polled 22 votes throughout the regular season to finish two clear of Sydney Thunder opening batsman Alex Hales.

Published: 04th February 2021 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe.

Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe.

By IANS

SYDNEY: Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe has been named the BBL 10 Player of the Tournament.

Philippe polled 22 votes throughout the regular season to finish two clear of Sydney Thunder opening batsman Alex Hales. Perth Scorchers fast bowler Jhye Richardson was one further vote behind in third.

Philippe has already accumulated 499 runs at an average of 33.26 at an impressive strike rate of 150.30 -- the third best behind Hales and Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn among the BBL's top-20 most prolific batsmen.

He can finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer and currently sits 44 runs behind Hales ahead of Saturday's final.

The 23-year-old has also affected 16 dismissals behind the stumps in the tournament so far.

In BBL 9, Philippe won the player of the final award after guiding the Sydney Sixers to their second title with a half century in front of a SCG home crowd. He finished as the league's third highest scorer that season with 487 runs to go with his 11 dismissals, finishing ninth in the Player of the Tournament count.

He has been rewarded with selection in Australia's T20I squad for its five-match series against New Zealand starting next month, putting him in line to make his international debut.

"We'd like to congratulate Josh Philippe on another outstanding season at the top of the order for the Sydney Sixers and being named the BBL 10 Player of the Tournament," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues.

"This is a richly deserved accolade and recognition for a number of match-winning performances, which have guided the Sixers to a second consecutive home Final at the SCG and selection in the Australian men's T20I squad," he added.

The Player of the Tournament is selected by the League's on-field umpires. Each umpire submits a 3-2-1 vote after each match, with six votes the most any individual player can receive in a single match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBL 10 Josh Philippe
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp