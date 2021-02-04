Josh Philippe named BBL 10 Player of the Tournament

By IANS

SYDNEY: Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe has been named the BBL 10 Player of the Tournament.

Philippe polled 22 votes throughout the regular season to finish two clear of Sydney Thunder opening batsman Alex Hales. Perth Scorchers fast bowler Jhye Richardson was one further vote behind in third.

Philippe has already accumulated 499 runs at an average of 33.26 at an impressive strike rate of 150.30 -- the third best behind Hales and Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn among the BBL's top-20 most prolific batsmen.

He can finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer and currently sits 44 runs behind Hales ahead of Saturday's final.

The 23-year-old has also affected 16 dismissals behind the stumps in the tournament so far.

In BBL 9, Philippe won the player of the final award after guiding the Sydney Sixers to their second title with a half century in front of a SCG home crowd. He finished as the league's third highest scorer that season with 487 runs to go with his 11 dismissals, finishing ninth in the Player of the Tournament count.

He has been rewarded with selection in Australia's T20I squad for its five-match series against New Zealand starting next month, putting him in line to make his international debut.

"We'd like to congratulate Josh Philippe on another outstanding season at the top of the order for the Sydney Sixers and being named the BBL 10 Player of the Tournament," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues.

"This is a richly deserved accolade and recognition for a number of match-winning performances, which have guided the Sixers to a second consecutive home Final at the SCG and selection in the Australian men's T20I squad," he added.

The Player of the Tournament is selected by the League's on-field umpires. Each umpire submits a 3-2-1 vote after each match, with six votes the most any individual player can receive in a single match.