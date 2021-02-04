Pakistan Super League 2021: Fans up to 20 per cent of stadium capacity allowed

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see the return of fans in the stadium as 20 per cent of crowd capacity has been allowed for the tournament which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 20 per cent of crowds to attend the PSL.

The decision means around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.

"Fans are the PCB's biggest asset and we are delighted that no matter a small number, but some will be able to have access to the matches. Their presence will add flavour and excitement to one of the biggest and most challenging leagues in the cricket calendar," said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in an official statement.

"We understand not everyone will get an opportunity to watch the matches due to the limited number of seats, but these are baby-steps and considering that most of the sport events are being played in empty stadium, this is a positive achievement and step in the right direction," he further said.

"I am optimistic that if we can maintain strict protocols during the HBL PSL 2021 matches we will have a strong case for more fans in the 2021-22 season," Mani added.

During the course of the event, the NCOC and the PCB will continue to work together and monitor the situation before a decision to increase crowd numbers for the three playoffs and the final is made.

The NCOC made the decision following a detailed and comprehensive briefing by the PCB officials, in which they assured that the event organisers and the PCB will strictly follow government Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, including social distancing.

Now that the NCOC has supported crowd attendances for the HBL PSL 2021, the PCB will soon announce its ticketing policy to provide further clarity to the fans on how they can purchase tickets and the process to enter/exit the venues during the matches. (ANI)