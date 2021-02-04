STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shakib Al Hasan hits fifty as Bangladesh reach 328-7 at lunch against West Indies

The ace all-rounder helped Bangladesh take the upper hand by sharing a 67-run with Mehidy Hasan.

Published: 04th February 2021

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) plays a shot during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

CHATTOGRAM: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a half-century on his return to test cricket as Bangladesh reached 328-7 at lunch on the second day of the opening test against West Indies on Thursday.

Shakib, playing his first test since September 2019 following a two-year ban — one year suspended — by the International Cricket Council in October 2019 for failing to report approaches from a bookmaker, scored 68, so far the highest for the team.

The ace all-rounder helped Bangladesh take the upper hand by sharing a 67-run with Mehidy Hasan.

Bangladesh lost Liton Das early after resuming the innings on 242-5. Liton added just four runs to his 34 before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

With 248-6, Bangladesh could have lost the ground but Shakib resisted and brought up his 25th half-century, dealing with West Indies disciplined spinners patiently.

Off-spinner Rakheem Cornwall was rewarded for his consistency with a wicket of Shakib, who was baffled by the extra bounce.

Mehidy was batting at lunch on 46, with Taijul Islam on 5.

Warrican had figures of 4-100.

