STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BBL: Melbourne Renegades star Will Sutherland fined USD 5,000 for breaching biosecurity measures

Cricket Australia announced the sanction following the completion of an investigation into the incident that took place on January 21.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Melbourne Renegades star Will Sutherland

Melbourne Renegades star Will Sutherland

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Melbourne Renegades' Will Sutherland was on Friday handed a fine of $5,000 for breaching biosecurity measures during the Big Bash League (BBL).

Cricket Australia (CA) announced the sanction following the completion of an investigation into the incident that took place on January 21.

"Melbourne Renegades player Will Sutherland has been sanctioned under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident relating to a breach of biosecurity measures in Melbourne on Thursday, January 21," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

CA said Sutherland was found to have played golf and had a meal with people outside the Big Bash League's bio-secure hub during the tournament.

"He was subsequently issued with a report and notice of charge under article 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, relating to conduct that either (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; and/or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute," the statement read.

"Sutherland accepted the charge but challenged the proposed sanction of a $10,000 fine with $4000 suspended at a Code of Conduct hearing before Commissioner Adrian Anderson on Monday, February 1. The sanction was subsequently downgraded to a $5,000 fine," it added.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said: "The bio-security protocols have not only kept players, staff, officials and cricket fans safe, but have also ensured it has been possible to travel across borders and take the BBL to seven different states and territories by reducing instances of close contact with COVID in the community."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Will Sutherland Melbourne Renegades BBL BBL 2021 Big Bash League Big Bash League 2021
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp