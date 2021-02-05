STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Challenging, but not beyond reach for England

Sometime on Thursday evening Joe Root will have taken his guitar out in his hotel room at Leela Palace. Just to relax himself, he will have played something on it.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sometime on Thursday evening Joe Root will have taken his guitar out in his hotel room at Leela Palace. Just to relax himself, he will have played something on it. Or maybe he tuned onto the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat. The England captain uses both these techniques — playing the guitar and/or watching cricket on TV — to calm himself and get away from thinking about the game ahead of a big series. “Anything really to keep me relaxed and calm,” he said on the eve of the opening Test. 

His troops and him have to be that and so much more if England are to repeat their achievements from 2012. Winning a series in India is the hardest assignment in world cricket. Picture this: Out of a total of 429 Tests with home advantage (excluding neutral venues) since 2010, there have been 118 away wins. A win every 3.63 Tests for away sides. How does that number compare to India? India have hosted 50 Tests in the same period, with away sides winning only four of those.

A win every 12.5 Tests. Even in an era where it’s hard for overseas sides to do well, India’s record in their own backyard is bullying. It’s this veneer of invincibility that England, and Root, will seek to destroy over the next month. Can they?  For that to happen, Root & Co. need only to go through their second innings scoreboards from the last time they were here: 260/3 decl, 158, 236, 195 and 207. Batting first in the sub-continent is, supposedly, half the battle won.

Yet, the visitors, who batted first in four of the five Tests, failed to capitalise after decent starts (they made 400 or more in three of the five games). They also let the Indian batsmen get away — the hosts made over 400 in each of their first innings. The reason behind this was they didn’t construct many partnerships with bat and ball. There were a few individual efforts but they were found wanting as a group. Root hopes to address this. 

“For us to win the series, it’s gonna take the whole squad who have to come together at different points to produce something special,” he said on Thursday. “We’ve to manage pressure well, can we collectively pull together, build partnerships with both and ball?” One way to manage pressure is to win individual battles, it’s here that Root’s one on one confrontation with Ashwin will be key. “I won’t look to dominate or defend but just try and play the ball that is delivered.

If I stay around for a period of time, I will score some big runs,” he said. “I’ve played against him before and scored some runs and he has got the better of me a couple of times and it will be a little battle between the Test match. The contest that you want to get the better.” With no Ravindra Jadeja around to contend with, if Root wins that contest, England can start dreaming.

