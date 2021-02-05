STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England first Test: Virat Kohli's 'spirit of cricket' gesture for Joe Root wins hearts on Internet

Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards Joe Root just before the concluding minutes of the play on day one of the opening Test has taken the internet by storm.

Published: 05th February 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and England captain Joe Root

India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and England captain Joe Root (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: India skipper Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards England captain Joe Root just before the concluding minutes of the play on day one of the opening Test has taken the internet by storm.

After smashing a six off Ravichandran Ashwin's last ball of the 87th over Root went down on the floor with a cramp. England physio was out to help the skipper but before he reached, it was India captain Kohli who helped Root with stretching of his right leg.

This 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture by Kohli certainly won the hearts of the fans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared the clip on Twitter captioning it as "#SpiritOfCricket at its very best"

Meanwhile, Root and Dom Sibley put England in control in the first Test, forming a stunning 200-run partnership on the opening day. At stumps, England's score read 263/3, with Root playing on 128 runs. However, India ended the day on a high as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sibley (87) in the 90th over.

Opting to bat first, Sibley and Rory Burns provided England with a good start. India did have a very good opportunity to send Burns back to the pavilion cheaply but the wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant, dropped the catch off Bumrah's first delivery of the second over.

The duo then played cautiously to avoid any hiccups in the initial overs, taking the team over the 50-run mark. Ravichandran Ashwin handed India the first breakthrough as he got hold of Burns (33) in the 24th over. Dan Lawrence (0) then came out to bat but failed to impress as he was given LBW off Bumrah's delivery in the 26th over, bringing Root on the field.

Root, along with Sibley, steadied England's innings and played some fine shots. Both kept the scoreboard ticking and took the team to the 100-run mark in the 44th over. Root and Sibley kept on building their partnership while Indian bowlers struggled to get a breakthrough.

Their sublime performances saw them complete their respective half-centuries as the visitors started to take control of the game. England then went past the 200-run mark in the 74th over with Root inching closer to his century. Root, who was playing his 100th Test, got to his hundred in 164 balls.

While Root and Sibley avoided risky shots, they never missed the opportunity to score a boundary on loose balls. Bumrah gave India the much-needed breakthrough after he dismissed Sibley in the 90th over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England First Test Virat Kohli Joe Root
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp