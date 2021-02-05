STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left with limited options without saliva: Bumrah

Given the red soil on the pitch, India went in with three spinners as they expected the pitch to offer turn.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mehenat karna padega, boys (need to hard work), said Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps as Joe Root and Dom Sibley played out what was the toughest phase of the day when Jasprit Bumrah was reversing the ball. 

Pant's words proved true as India definitely face more bowling work on Saturday on a Chepauk pitch that is on the slower side. That they haven't let the visitors getaway, even without the services of Ravindra Jadeja, is in itself a credible effort.

With the 'English look' the curator promised disappearing, and the ball keeping low as early as the sixth over, India knew they had a lot to do. Given the red soil on the pitch, India went in with three spinners as they expected the pitch to offer turn.

Instead, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar had to be content bowling on a slow surface, which allowed Sibley and Root to go back and defend as and when they wanted. While a last-minute injury to Axar Patel forced the hosts to bench Kuldeep Yadav again and play Washington and Nadeem, Jadeja's miss was felt. Even though Ashwin was his usual self, with Jadeja not around to keep up the pressure, Root and Sibley found ways to release the pressure. 

Except in the second session where Bumrah found a reverse swing, India had to resort to damage limitation. With a ban on saliva still on and the outfield lush green, finding reverse-swing proved difficult for India, especially in the final session. “The ball did become soft after a while and the wicket is on flatter side with less bounce. You are left with limited options (to shine ball). We are trying to figure out what we can do with the limited things in hand, at that time,” Bumrah said at the end of the day.

Thanks to the nature of the pitch, the new SG ball did appear to soften earlier than expected, which meant the bounce on offer was also low. As the Test progresses, the pitch might get even slower.

“It becomes difficult when the ball becomes soft and doesn't shine really well because of new Covid-19 rules, we can't use saliva, very difficult during that time to maintain the ball. In India, the ball gets scuffed up easily. So to make the ball heavy, you have to shine one side sometimes, with sweat and it doesn't really serve the purpose. You can't make one side heavy with sweat and it doesn't really work that way,”
Bumrah added.

On Saturday, India have plenty of work to do. Unless they pick up some early wickets, they will be in for a hard day.

