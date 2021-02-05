STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun registers for IPL 2021 Player Auction

Last month, Arjun made his debut for the senior Mumbai side against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he had picked one wicket and conceded 34 runs from the three overs.

Published: 05th February 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Tendulkar. (Photo | Instagram/u19ict)

Arjun Tendulkar. (Photo | Instagram/u19ict)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, has registered for the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18. Arjun has registered for the auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Last month, Arjun made his debut for the senior Mumbai side against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. During the match, he had picked one wicket and conceded 34 runs from the three overs that he bowled. Haryana had won the game by eight wickets.

In his second match for Mumbai, Arjun returned with the figures of 1/33 against Puducherry, who won the match by six wickets.

The IPL Player Registration closed on Thursday, with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction. The list has 207 capped, 863 uncapped, and 27 Associate players.

Also, India's S Sreesanth and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan have registered for the auction. However, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and England's Joe Root have opted out of the 2021 edition of the IPL as they did not register for the auction.

The youngest player to register is Afghanistan's 16-year-old left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, who has his price at INR 20 lakh, while the oldest is 42-year-old Nayan Doshi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 IPL Auction IPL 2021 Player Auction
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp