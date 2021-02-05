STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shaun Marsh, Elyse Villani take top Australian domestic cricket awards

Marsh was the only player to score more than 1,000 runs across the Marsh Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup and BBL during the voting period, with 1,058 runs at 46.00, including five fifties and three tons.

Published: 05th February 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Shaun Marsh. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Shaun Marsh. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Shaun Marsh won second successive male domestic player of the year titles at the Cricket Australia awards while Elyse Villani named as the female player of the year.

Nineteen-year-old Hannah Darlington was crowned as the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year while Victorian all-rounder Will Sutherland was voted by his peers as the 2021 Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year.

Marsh was the only player to score more than 1,000 runs across the Marsh Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup and BBL during the voting period, with 1,058 runs at 46.00, including five fifties and three tons.

The 37-year-old becomes just the fourth player to win the award on multiple occasions after inaugural winner Darren Lehmann, Michael Klinger and Cameron White.

Marsh said that the players placed an enormous value on the domestic game and this was reflected in their commitment and flexibility to get the game going through the impacts of Covid-19.

"This season is obviously a little bit different to what we're used to. But for the sake of getting our season up and running and playing cricket, it's a very small price to pay," he said in a statement.

"We're really fortunate that we're getting an opportunity to play as much cricket as we can this summer. We're very thankful to the ACA and Cricket Australia for the opportunity," Marsh added.

Villani made 602 runs across 19 innings in the WBBL and WNCL at an average of 35.41, including four half-centuries, including a 99, all at a strike-rate of 97.25.

The veteran of many successful Australian champion teams, Villani said she has a huge amount of respect and admiration for the domestic players, the best cricketers around Australia.

"To be voted by them is a huge honour and something I don't really take lightly. When my career does come to an end one day, I know I'm going to look back on it really fondly because it's such a huge honour to be thought of by all the girls," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaun Marsh Elyse Villani Cricket Australia
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp