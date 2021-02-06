STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arjun Tendulkar registers in IPL auction after Mumbai debut

Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for Mumbai senior team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament last month and picked two wickets in two matches.

Published: 06th February 2021

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar has registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction scheduled to be held on February 18 in Chennai. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The left-arm seamer made his debut for Mumbai senior team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament last month and picked two wickets in two matches.

Arjun took one for 33 in four overs against Puducherry in Mumbai's six-wicket loss and one for 34 in three overs in Mumbai's eight-wicket loss.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s were the 21-year-old's first games in competitive cricket after July-August 2019 when he represented the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Young Cricketers.

He also represented India under-19 in two four-day matches in Sri Lanka in June, 2018.

Arjun has made his way through Mumbai's age-group cricket. He was picked for the Mumbai u-19 team and took 19 wickets in five matches in the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy. The performance included two five-wicket hauls.

He has also attended a National Cricket Academy camp and has bowled to England players while training at the indoor nets at Lord's. On one occasion, his yorker gave England player Jonny Bairstow an injury scare after it hit the batsman's toe. He has also bowled at India nets.

Arjun though has not featured in an under-19 World Cup. In 2015-16, he had played for Mumbai in under-16 cricket.

He has faced injury issues, suffering two stress fractures while he was playing age-group cricket over fours years go.

--IANS

kh/

