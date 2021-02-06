Ben stokes the fire as Root's England take command

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not for nothing is Ben Stokes the highest-paid all-rounder in the world. Rajasthan Royals picked him up for Rs 12.5 crores in the last IPL auction. His unique ability to change the course of the game with both the bat and ball is unmatched in the world of cricket.

Coming in on Day 2, he made a fluent 82 riding on the generosity of the Indian fielders to help England carry forward the momentum from Day 1 and post an imposing 555 for 8 at stumps at Chepauk on Saturday.

On a track that showed signs of deterioration, Stokes took the attack to the opposition with some extravagant strokes to help himself to another half-century in Tests. And at the other end, Joe Root motored along to add another double hundred to his kitty.

India began the day well with their two best bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin -- complementing each other.

Bumrah tested Stokes with his yorkers. But the England all-rounder was not ruffled. Stokes hoisted off-spinner Ashwin early for a huge six over long-on to signal his intentions quite early. Root hardly put a foot wrong and looked unperturbed at the other end. The duo, during their stay, upset all plans of Virat Kohli and co.

"Played on instinct I guess (that first six off Ashwin). Something I've been working on. Getting right down the wicket or getting right back. Today initially it looked like a typical subcontinent wicket. But as soon as Nadeem got a couple of balls to turn and bounce out of the rough, I had to make a decision. I decided I would rather get out caught at deep square leg than in timid fashion at short leg," said Stokes after the day's play.

"Root is in incredible form. To play like that in alien conditions is incredible. Looking back at my dismissal, I probably would've tried to hit a bit straighter. Pleasing to win the toss and put a total on the board," added the all-rounder.

Former India player and assistant coach of Rajasthan Royals Sairaj Bahutule was all praise for Ben Stokes. "It was a fabulous innings from Stokes. It came at the right time. England required to accelerate and carry forward the momentum from Day 1 and Stokes' innings came in handy," complimented Bahutule.

Whatever be the format, Stokes has time and again proven himself. How does he manage to maintain such high standards?

"His work ethic and commitment propel him to be the best in the business. Plus his desire and hunger motivate him to perform match after match," pointed out the former Indian leg spinner.

"Stokes works hard both on his batting and bowling. He never neglects any aspect of the game, and (has the) desire and hunger. He works hard on his physique, different skill-sets and is a super team man," Bahutule added.

Stokes played the Indian spinners with ease on Saturday. Did Bahutule work with him during the IPL by asking spinners to bowl to him?

"I did not need to help him much. He himself analyses his game and works on different plans. During the IPL, he played a lot of spinners. He practised against offies, left-arm spinners and even leg-spinners. He has the uncanny ability to play for hours and is good in different aspects of the game," signed off Bahutule.

