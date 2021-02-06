STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India without Ravindra Jadeja in these conditions gives England a sniff, feels Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan feels that the Indian team without Ravindra Jadeja in home conditions gives an advantage to England.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:09 PM

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the Indian team without Ravindra Jadeja in home conditions gives an advantage to the visitors.

Hosts are without the services of all-rounder Jadeja for the first two Tests of the four-match series against England as he is nursing a thumb injury that he sustained on the tour of Australia.

"Think I may need to change my series prediction ... !!! #India without @imjadeja in these conditions gives England a sniff ... Plus this England Test team are playing high quality Test cricket !!!#INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

India are playing with two spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem -- in the opening Test. England have so far dominated with the bat in the first Test after winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On day two, Root and Stokes had saw off the first session on day two with ease as England managed to maintain their dominance. At the lunch break on day two, England's score read 355/3 with skipper Joe Root and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively.

On the first day of the Test, Root had registered his century and he was also involved in a 200-run stand with opening batsman Dom Sibley.

Resuming the second session at 355/3, Stokes and Root added 32 more runs, before Shahbaz Nadeem managed to send Stokes (82) back to the pavilion in the 127th over of the innings. The left-handed batter went for a slog sweep but he only ended up handing a simple catch to Cheteshwar Pujara, who was positioned at the backward square-leg.

Root and Ollie Pope further guided the team to the 400-run mark and the visitors are in a very comfortable position in the game.

