Joe Root becomes second captain after Don Bradman to hit third successive 150-plus score

Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Root, playing his landmark 100th test, remained unbeaten on 153 runs at lunch break on day two.

Published: 06th February 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

England player Joe Root celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: England batsman Joe Root on Saturday became the second skipper to hit three successive 150-plus runs after Australian legendary batsman Sir Don Bradman.

Root had scored 228 and 186 in his previous two Tests in Sri Lanka. He is the 7th player to make 150-plus runs in three consecutive Tests as he joins an elite list including Tom Latham, Kumar Sangakkara (4 consecutive Tests), Mudassar Nazar, Zaheer Abbas, Don Bradman, and Wally Hammond.At the lunch break on day two, England's score reads 355/3 with Root and Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively.

Indian bowlers would have hoped to strike early on day two, but both English batsmen managed to frustrate the hosts. The first session on day two saw 92 runs being scored in 29.3 overs.

Resuming day two at 263/3, Root and Stokes saw off the first hour with ease, and run-scoring was done at a good pace. In the first sixty minutes, both England batters managed to add 40 runs.

Both Root and Stokes marched on and the first session saw them bringing up their 150 and 50 respectively. The Indians were not able to get any wickets in the first session. Stokes and Root have extended their partnership to 92 runs.

On the first day of the Test, Root had registered his century and he was also involved in a 200-run stand with opening batsman Dom Sibley. 

