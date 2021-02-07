STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chepauk to finally open its three stands to spectators, ticket sales for second Test from Monday

Tickets for the second Test, to be played here from February 13 to 17, will go on sale from February 9, a top official of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association  said on Sunday.

Published: 07th February 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 06:16 PM

Chepauk Stadium

Chennai's Chepauk Stadium (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The MA Chidamabaram Stadium's three stands -- I, J and K -- will be thrown open to spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012 when it hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.

The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019.

An exception was made when the stands were opened for an ODI between India and Pakistan in 2012.

Tickets for the second Test, to be played here from February 13 to 17, will go on sale from February 8, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Secretary R S Ramasaamy said on Sunday.

Around 15,000 tickets will be sold and they will be available online only, he said.

A TNCA press release said tickets for general public will be sold only through www.paytm.com & www.insider.in, Paytm App and Paytm Insider App from Monday 10 am.

"There would be no Counter/Box Office sales," TNCA release added.

The daily tickets are priced from Rs 100 onwards.

Tickets are also available for Rs 150 and Rs 200, the release said.

Redemption of online tickets will be from 10 AM on February 11 at the stadium, the release said, adding wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visit for redemption of tickets.

The TNCA staff is involved in cleaning work of the stands, Ramasaamy said, adding they will be ready before the second Test.

The ongoing opening Test, the first international game in India since the COVID-19 outbreak, is being played here behind closed doors.

The media, which was barred entry for the series opening Test, would be allowed to cover the second.

The three stands have a maximum capacity of 12,000 and each of the three stands have a capacity of 4,000 seats apiece.

