After dominating show with bat, England call the shots

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India's worst fears are coming true. Day 3 is considered as 'moving day' in Test cricket. And England after batting for more than two days for a first innings total of 578, are moving the first Test the way they wanted as India were placed at 257/6 at stumps, still 122 runs away to avoid follow-on.

The pitch, which came under sharp focus over the first two days with most expecting it to be on the flatter side, isn't what it is.

There is bounce and sharp turn on offer and by all means, it is only going to deteriorate further as India have a huge task ahead of them to prevent England from going 1-0 up in the four-match series.

As England kept batting into the first session of Day 3, one wondered if they were giving themselves less time to bowl India out twice on this pitch. But they have been adamant that with scoreboard pressure, India would find it difficult on this surface, no matter how the rest of the world saw it.

“There is a bit of spin now but I think it's still a good pitch to bat on. First two days, it was really, really flat and our bowlers did a fantastic job. It was a pitch where there was not much assistance and we were expecting a little bit more out it,” Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 73 said.

Even though there was assistance for England bowlers on Sunday, it was not a pitch where batting was difficult.

It was far from it as Rishabh Pant showed during his whirlwind knock of 91 off 88 balls (9x4, 5x6). He was the first one from the Indian batting line-up to face the most challenging conditions that the pitch offered.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach was expected to make the most out of those roughs that were there to make life difficult for left-handed batsmen.

With India placed at 92/4, Joe Root brought in Leach soon after the arrival of Pant. The third, fourth and sixth delivery that Pant faced off Leach went over the long-on ropes for six. And there was another in his fourth over too, as even Pujara cut loose and Pant brought-up his fifty off just 40 balls.

Till the time Pant remained in the middle, Leach's figures read: 8-0-77-0. The most potent threat in the bowling unit neutralised through aggressive approach, clarity and self-backing. It was anything but similar to what the top-5 did with the exception of Pujara.

Over two days India saw their bowlers fail to get anything off the pitch, where it is still possible to get on to the backfoot and negate the spinners. The only threat was with the new-ball as India found the new SG Ball get soft as early as the 30th over.

See off the new ball and runs were there for the taking. Instead, India ended up losing four wickets inside 27 overs. Pujara and Pant showed during their 119-run stand, in contrasting styles, how it still was a good wicket to bat.

Had it not been for bad luck, Pujara's pull, ricocheted off the short leg-fielder to be caught by Rory Burns at mid-wicket, there was every chance he would still be batting.

The key was not to lose early wickets. But with Jofra Archer getting lift and movement, India allowed England to land a few punches. Rohit Sharma pushed one outside off, only to edge it to the wicketkeeper.

Shubman Gill, who looked comfortable in his stay, drove on the air to mid-on where James Anderson completed a diving catch. Skipper Virat Kohli hardly looked his usual self and was dismissed caught at short-leg off Dom Bess while playing for a non-existent turn way outside off as he appeared to close the face of the bat a touch too early.

If this wasn't enough, Ajinkya Rahane gifted Bess his wicket off a full-toss with Root grabbing a diving one-handed catch leaving India in all sorts of trouble. “Batting wise, we could have batted better, there were some soft dismissals which didn't go in our favour. The way I got out or Jinks got out... I felt those two wickets were crucial for us. We have to move on from here, and tomorrow (Monday) will be a crucial day for us. We will take it one session at a time. It is still a good pitch to bat,” Pujara said.