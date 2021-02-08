STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC announces BYJU'S as global partner until 2023

The three-year agreement will see BYJU'S partner all ICC events over the period, including the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India, and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in NZ.

Published: 08th February 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced BYJU'S, India's largest EdTech company as their global partner from 2021 to 2023.

The three-year agreement will see BYJU'S partner all ICC events over the period, including the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India, and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. As a global partner, BYJU'S will have extensive in-venue, broadcast, and digital rights across all ICC events.

In addition to the integrated brand presence at some of the world's biggest sporting events, BYJU'S will work closely with the ICC to deepen engagement with fans through the creation of innovative campaigns. In August 2019, the company became the official jersey partner of the Indian cricket team.

Manu Sawhney Chief Executive, ICC said: "We are excited to have BYJU'S on board as one of our global partners and look forward to having a great inning together. Cricket is a sport where resilience, perseverance, and conviction are crucial qualities and the partnership with BYJU'S will allow that to be fostered by a wider audience both young and old."

"BYJU'S has been an ardent supporter of cricket in India and we are glad to be partnering with a strong, young, and dynamic Indian brand that has been inspiring millions of students to dream big. We look forward to the successful convergence of education and sports and hope to reach the hearts and minds of millions of young cricketing enthusiasts through this partnership," he added.

Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO of, BYJU'S said: "We are excited to partner with ICC in championing world cricket. Sports is a big part of life for most Indians and cricket, in particular, holds a very special place in our hearts. It is a matter of pride for us as an Indian company to represent our nation on a global platform like this. Just as cricket inspires billions across the world, we too as a learning company hopes to inspire the love of learning in every child's life." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC BYJU
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp