Ishant is India's most unassuming, unsung champion, says Veteran player Mohammad Kaif

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Ishant Sharma became the only third Indian pacer to reach the milestone of 300 Test wickets, Mohammad Kaif on Monday labelled the bowler as "India's most unassuming and unsung champion".

Ishant on Monday became the third Indian pacer to take 300 wickets in the longest format of the game. He scalped the wicket of Dan Lawrence on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and with this, he registered his 300th wicket.

"He never gives up, he never complains, he never lacks in intensity. Ishant Sharma is India's most unassuming, unsung champion. Please stand up and applaud his 300 Test wickets. Nation needs to acknowledge and salute this soldier," tweeted Kaif.

Ishant trapped Lawrence right in the middle and the English batsman was adjudged leg-before wicket. The ongoing first Test against England is Ishant's 98th Test.

The other two pacers to have taken 300 Test wickets are Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan. Overall, Ishant is the sixth Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets.

Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin are the other five bowlers who have taken 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Ishant had missed the four-match Test series against Australia, and now he has made a comeback in the England series.

Earlier on day four, Washington Sundar played an unbeaten knock of 85 runs as England bowled out India for 337 in the first session. As a result, India gave the visitors a lead of 241 runs.

England did not enforce the follow on and sent out Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley to score runs at a brisk pace. In the second innings, England has lost the wickets of Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes and Joe Root.