Less than a month after Gabbatoir high, hosts need a world record run-chase to win

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will England get India's remaining nine wickets? Or have they left themselves with less time than needed to bowl out the hosts after batting 48.3 overs for 178 in the second innings?

What about India? Can they chase down the remaining 381 runs (target 420) to complete the highest successful run chase ever?

And most crucially, what of the pitch? Will the all-important 22-yard strip at the MA Chidambaram deteriorate further or hold up?

These are the questions that need answers as the first Test between India and England enters an exciting Day 5 on Tuesday.

After three, five and eight wickets fell on the first three days, Day 4 witnessed 15 wickets, with the visitors being bowled out in under four-and-a-half hours. But the pitch had hardly any role in of those dismissals.

Pacers and spinners have picked wickets with the new ball, but once the 30-over mark has been passed, it becomes a toil for the bowlers.

England, who have maintained through the Test that they expect the pitch to break-up, carried on batting in the second innings raising plenty of eyebrows. Especially when Jos Buttler and Dom Bess played defensively (scoring only 48 off their last 18 overs). It suggested two things: a) they remain skeptical of how the pitch will behave on the last day and b) if the pitch doesn't break-up, they see the target as not beyond this Indian batting line-up that recently chased down 328 at the Gabba.

"It is the first game of the series. While you want to make a really strong start, you don't want to give India a chance to win," England bowling coach Jon Lewis said, while explaining his team's approach in the second innings with the bat.

"I don't think it is a straightforward pitch where you can be reckless to score. But, we were very comfortable with the number of overs we wanted to bowl on Monday. The pitch is good but tricky. Accelerating against India in India isn't always straightforward. We are really happy with where we are at. With that many runs on the board, we are ahead in the game. We are confident that we can create enough chances to win the game," he added.

The dismissal of Rohit Sharma, where Jack Leach got one to grip and turn, must have infused England with the belief that if they continue to make the Indians play, they are in with a definite chance of taking a 1-0 lead. They also have Dom Bess, who picked up four wickets in the first innings, and Jofra Archer, who continues to get a good lift. Add the wily James Anderson and Ben Stokes, the workhorse in the bowling unit, to the mix and there is no doubting the firepower at their command.

Thanks to the footmarks, the odd ball is not only turning sharply, but also finding good bounce, which will keep the close-in fielders in play. But then again, there is a caveat. All this has been difficult to achieve with the old ball, which means the first hour of the morning session could well determine the way the Test is heading.

So far, 22 out of 31 wickets have fallen to the new ball (30 overs). It suggests bowlers have had to toil for long periods with the older ball and wickets haven't fallen in a heap.

This again raises the question of whether England will get enough overs with the second new ball if the Test goes the distance. Despite being in the driver's seat for long, England's defensive approach on Day 4 gave an indication that they expect India to not give up. And the mood in the hosts' camp doesn't suggest that they will bat for a draw either.

While chasing 381 in 90 overs on the final day can be daunting, India are still running high on the confidence they gained from their feats Down Under. If the experienced trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane can hang around, India will bank on the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar to keep the tempo flowing.

A Test that appeared to be on snooze mode, appears to have come to life when it matters the most.