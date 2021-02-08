STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shaun Tait knew Dom Bess was special, the inspiring story of England's surprise hero at Chennai

To know about Bess, one needs to go back to the six months he spent at the Darren Lehmann Cricket Academy in Adelaide as an 18-year-old...

Published: 08th February 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

England off-spinner Dom Bess. (Photo| AFP)

England off-spinner Dom Bess. (Photo| AFP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I will go loony, be running off,” this was Dom Bess' response to the question, “If you get Kohli's wicket,” on talkSport radio ahead of the first Test. On Day 3, he did exactly that, taking his sunglasses off, high-fiving Ben Stokes and Joe Root at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after dismissing the Indian captain. This is Bess' first trip to India, but already a lot was expected from him and the 23-year-old showed why as he picked up four wickets on Sunday including that of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant to tighten the screw on India.

To know about Bess, one needs to go back to the six months he spent at the Darren Lehmann Cricket Academy (DLCA) in Adelaide as an 18-year-old. Bess was like any other cricketer in the program before former Australia pacer Shaun Tait picked him out for special mention on the sidelines of Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunders practice matches against the DLCA side. “We were in Sydney with Tait being part of our side,” Shaun Siegert, who was high-performance coach said. “And Tait picked Bessy as the one who would go on to play international cricket. And mind you Bess did not even pick a wicket in those games. This lad was nobody back then, but the thing that was most impressive about him was his character as an individual.”

Siegert, who was a coach at the DLCA for 13 years, now works at Joe Root's Academy. In Adelaide, he has a reputation of being a hard task-master and comes across as a coach who not many players would take out for a drink if their paths meet again. Apart from cricketing lessons, Bess' days at the academy focussed on other things, which has not only shaped his career but also his personality.

“I pay a lot of attention to a cricketer's character and Bess is easily amongst those who had the hunger and desire to keep going higher. He is the sort of guy who doesn't wait for things to happen and that character reflects on his cricket too. He is constantly looking for answers to get better,” Siegert said. Between October (2015) to March (2016), Bess would spend his time in Adelaide on his own. Cooking, washing clothes and taking public transport to move around. The camp can be hard as Siegert says, especially for those who are used to being spoon-fed. By January-end, homesickness creeps into many players and Bess was no exception. “And If you ask Bess what was his biggest take away from the camp here, he would say the maturity of him as a person. I remember it was around this time of the year. He looked down and out, tired. But how he dealt with it and continued the rest of the program was incredible. Lot of them would have given up. But he just kept working,” Siegert said.

Moving back to Taunton, Bess didn't get a place in the Somerset side because of Jack Leach's presence. After a few games with Somerset second XI, he would make his championship debut in 2016, which would turn into a big one. Five-for on his debut including the wicket of Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell in successive deliveries earned him a regular spot. Bess and Leach would go on to become a successful combination for Somerset as his 37 wickets in 2017 season earned him an England call-up.

“He could have moved to a different team as Leach was around. But he is always ready to fight. He competes with himself, which makes him better every day. He loves challenges, steps up his game during adversities. Take his Test debut, he couldn't get a wicket, but scored a fifty and he is the sort of player who likes to contribute whichever way he can,” Siegert added. As his old ward is in the middle of a challenging tour, Siegert will be watching it from Adelaide. “I won't be surprised if he evolves like Nathan Lyon. He will struggle at times, but he will find ways to improve as a cricketer and he is showing up until this point. He doesn't get overawed by situations and circumstances.” Indians will nod in approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dom Bess India England India vs England Chennai Test
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp